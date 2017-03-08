Waco sees 7 percent increase in sales tax rebate
A sales tax rebate of $2.79 million landed in the city of Waco's bank account this week, a refund about 7 percent more than the $2.61 million rebate Waco received in March of 2016. So far this calendar year, Waco has received rebates totaling $9.9 million, about 4 percent more than the $9.5 million collected during the January-through-March period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|baybeh
|8,409
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Tue
|southern
|12
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Tue
|PrimePhartss
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|Monitte
|43
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Feb 28
|Unknown
|3
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC