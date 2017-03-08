Waco sees 7 percent increase in sales tax rebate

A sales tax rebate of $2.79 million landed in the city of Waco's bank account this week, a refund about 7 percent more than the $2.61 million rebate Waco received in March of 2016. So far this calendar year, Waco has received rebates totaling $9.9 million, about 4 percent more than the $9.5 million collected during the January-through-March period last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.