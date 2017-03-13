Waco man arrested for attempted murder after viciously beating victim
A Waco man is in custody for attempted murder after brutally beating someone outside AJ's Food Mart last night. Last night just after 5 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspect killing a man in the 500 block of Faulkner Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,157
|Teeth
|Sat
|Chrissy
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Mar 9
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Mar 9
|Any hope
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 8
|Canyadigit4realST...
|4
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Mar 7
|southern
|12
|TCEQ issues city of Bellmead notice of violatio...
|Mar 7
|Stazog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC