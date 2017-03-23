Waco man accused of breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman
A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he broke into a Waco home around New Year's and sexually assaulted a woman inside, an arrest affidavit states. Jeffrey Jerome Ratliff, of Waco, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|34 min
|Baybeh
|8,225
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC