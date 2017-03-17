Waco ISD Extends In-Class STEM Instruction for Pre-K Students
After completing a yearlong pilot program, Waco Independent School District has extended the amount of class time spent teaching STEM topics to its pre-K students from two minutes to an average of 36 minutes per day. The district ran a pilot program for the 2014-15 school year where pre-K students tested out the online and activity-based STEMscopes Early Explorer curriculum developed by Rice University and Accelerate Learning .
