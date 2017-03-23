Waco fire chief: 1 new station, 2 rep...

Waco fire chief: 1 new station, 2 replacements needed to improve response

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum walks outside Station No. 6, which he wants to replace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) 10 hr Belma 44
nsu or Baylor 21 hr Kyra 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 23 hr Steven Spencer 8,226
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,827,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC