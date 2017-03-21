Waco draws record spring break crowds Read Story Stephen Adams

Waco draws record spring break crowds...

Waco draws record spring break crowds

Read more: KCEN

Magnolia Market's Spring at the Silos event drew 40,000 people, with an additional 30,000 visitors in the three days before it began -- for a total of 70,000 people in a one-week span. The Silo District Trolley carried nearly 7,000 visitors around downtown.

Waco, TX

