Waco draws record spring break crowds Read Story Stephen Adams
Magnolia Market's Spring at the Silos event drew 40,000 people, with an additional 30,000 visitors in the three days before it began -- for a total of 70,000 people in a one-week span. The Silo District Trolley carried nearly 7,000 visitors around downtown.
