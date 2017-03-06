Waco council open to expanding landfi...

Waco council open to expanding landfill study to other sites

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Vehicles line up to be weighed before entering the city landfill. Waco City Council members said Tuesday they are open to exploring alternatives to a proposed site for a new landfill off Old Lorena Road, adjacent to the existing landfill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr baybeh 8,409
doug mathis (Nov '14) 18 hr southern 12
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... Tue PrimePhartss 1
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Mar 3 Monitte 43
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Feb 28 Unknown 3
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Feb 22 SamTex 145
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC