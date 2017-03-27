Waco concerts bloom over spring weekend
Texas country singer-songwriter Casey Donahew and his band perform in support of his album "All Night Party" on Friday in Waco. Folk-pop musicians and married couple Jenny and Tyler Sommers bring the Texas leg of their current tour to Waco's Common Grounds on Thursday night.
