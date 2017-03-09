Waco-area news briefs: March 9, 2017
The Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers is having its 43rd annual Round Up from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Brazos Ball Room at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. La Vega Veterinary Clinic will offer a low-cost pet vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at C&N Axtell Store, 4553 E. Old Axtell Road. Dog packages with distemper, parvo, bordetella and rabies vaccinations cost $40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|8,122
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|6 hr
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|9 hr
|Any hope
|1
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Tue
|southern
|12
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|Monitte
|43
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Feb 28
|Unknown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC