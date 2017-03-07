Waco-area news briefs: March 7, 2017

Waco Founder Lions Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a dinner at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. For tickets, visit www.wacofounderlions.club/centennial or call Melinda Baldwin at 776-5341 or Lori Roller at 709-0918. Julios Sanko, a professor at Dallas Baptist University, will speak at a meeting of the Global Revive Organization at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave. Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., will host a free Public Safety Fair for ages 5 to 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

