Waco-area news briefs: March 5, 2017

Talitha Koum Institute is sponsoring a Rise Up Waco event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 at The Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway. The keynote speaker, LaDainian Tomlinson, a University High School graduate and National Football League Hall of Fame member, will talk about what made it possible for him to succeed.

