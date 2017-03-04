Waco-area news briefs: March 4, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: March 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Waco Jazz Orchestra will present "Divas of Jazz a A Night of Classics" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Baylor University's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will present "Extreme Weather," a National Geographic film demonstrating the power of weather and climate change, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The film can also be viewed at the same times each Saturday, 2 and 4 p.m. each Sundays and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Tuesday through May 31. The final two performances of the Waco Civic Theatre's production of "Jackie and Me" will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 10 hr Steven Spencer 8,369
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Fri Monitte 43
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Feb 28 Unknown 3
Dorothy Maria Springer Feb 27 Get Real 2
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Feb 22 SamTex 145
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan '17 whitneypersson4 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC