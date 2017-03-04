Waco-area news briefs: March 4, 2017
The Waco Jazz Orchestra will present "Divas of Jazz a A Night of Classics" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Baylor University's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will present "Extreme Weather," a National Geographic film demonstrating the power of weather and climate change, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The film can also be viewed at the same times each Saturday, 2 and 4 p.m. each Sundays and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Tuesday through May 31. The final two performances of the Waco Civic Theatre's production of "Jackie and Me" will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
