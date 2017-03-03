Waco-area news briefs: March 3, 2017

The Grand Chapter of Texas Order of the Eastern Star is sponsoring An Event to Remember featuring the Blackwood Gospel Quartet and Michael Cote at 7 p.m. March 18 in the auditorium of the Grand Lodge of Texas, 711 Columbus Ave. Admission is a donation of $100, $75 or $50 for reserved seating, or $25 for balcony general admission. Preferred parking is $10, paid in advance.

