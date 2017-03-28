Waco-area news briefs: March 28, 2017
East Terrace Historic Home Committee will host its annual Games Day Luncheon from 11:30 to 3 p.m. April 4 at the McLennan Community College Community Service Center, 4601 N. 19th St. The Waco-McLennan County Library story time program, for ages 3 to 6, will feature a "Fancy Hats" theme this week: McLennan Community College will have an information session about its Alternative Teacher Certification program from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room 139 of MCC's Michaelis Academic Center, 1400 College Drive. The Baylor University A Cappella Choir will present a free concert, "Why We Sing," at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor's Glennis McCrary Music Building.
