Waco-area news briefs: March 27, 2017
All area students who will be in high school in the fall of 2017 and who live in the city limits of Waco are eligible. The Alzheimer's Association will kick off its 2017 Education Series at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
