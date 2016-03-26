Waco-area news briefs: March 26, 2016

Waco-area news briefs: March 26, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Arc of McLennan County will have its annual Boots on the Brazos fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The event will include a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray's Smokehouse; an open bar with beer, wine and sodas; dancing; and live music from Billy Roy and the Heart of the Night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 7 hr I lived to tell t... 8,227
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) 17 hr Belma 44
nsu or Baylor Sat Kyra 1
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC