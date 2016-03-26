Waco-area news briefs: March 26, 2016
The Arc of McLennan County will have its annual Boots on the Brazos fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The event will include a barbecue dinner catered by Eddie Ray's Smokehouse; an open bar with beer, wine and sodas; dancing; and live music from Billy Roy and the Heart of the Night.
