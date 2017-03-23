Waco-area news briefs: March 23, 2017

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will have a Metropolitan Area Active Transportation Plan kick-off and community gathering event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m, and an interactive work session will follow the 6 p.m. presentation. The public can submit comments about the plan through April 28 by fax to 750-1605, email to [email protected] or by mail to Waco MPO; c/o Christopher Evilia; P.O. Box 2570; Waco, TX 76702-2570.

