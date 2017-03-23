Waco-area news briefs: March 23, 2017
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will have a Metropolitan Area Active Transportation Plan kick-off and community gathering event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m, and an interactive work session will follow the 6 p.m. presentation. The public can submit comments about the plan through April 28 by fax to 750-1605, email to [email protected] or by mail to Waco MPO; c/o Christopher Evilia; P.O. Box 2570; Waco, TX 76702-2570.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Baybeh
|8,224
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC