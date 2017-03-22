Waco-area news briefs: March 22, 2017
The Baylor University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa will hold events with film director Whit Stillman on Thursday and Friday. Stillman will present the 2017 Roy B. Albaugh Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Barfield Drawing Room in Baylor's Student Union Building.
