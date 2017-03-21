Waco-area news briefs: March 21, 2017

Chip McElroy and Matt Miller will present "Brewing Up Entrepreneurship: Microbrewers and the Fight for Distribution Rights" at 4 p.m. Thursday at Baylor University's Hankamer School of Business , 1621 S. Third St. McElroy is the founder of Live Oak Brewing Co.in Austin, and Miller is the senior attorney and head of the Austin office of the Institute for Justice. The Central Texas Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Gil Eckrich, active Twin Lakes Audubon member and former Fort Hood outreach coordinator, will give a photo presentation of birds he saw during a recent trip to Ecuador.

