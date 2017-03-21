Waco-area news briefs: March 21, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: March 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Chip McElroy and Matt Miller will present "Brewing Up Entrepreneurship: Microbrewers and the Fight for Distribution Rights" at 4 p.m. Thursday at Baylor University's Hankamer School of Business , 1621 S. Third St. McElroy is the founder of Live Oak Brewing Co.in Austin, and Miller is the senior attorney and head of the Austin office of the Institute for Justice. The Central Texas Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Gil Eckrich, active Twin Lakes Audubon member and former Fort Hood outreach coordinator, will give a photo presentation of birds he saw during a recent trip to Ecuador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Baybeh 8,220
Smoke Shops in Waco Mon robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Sun Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC