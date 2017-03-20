Waco-area news briefs: March 20, 2017
Hewitt Lions Club is having a golf tournament fundraiser at 1 p.m. March 31 at Twin Rivers Golf Course. Entry fee is $300 for a four-man team or $85 for individuals and includes lunch, green fee, cart, range balls and a goody bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,215
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|6 hr
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Sun
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC