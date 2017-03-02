Waco-area news briefs: March 2, 2017

The grass-roots group Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill will be in attendance at the Highway 84 West Neighborhood Association meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive in McGregor. Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill is made up of residents of the area near where the landfill is being planned.

