Waco-area news briefs: March 19, 2017

The Talitha Koum Institute is sponsoring a Rise Up Waco event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 at The Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway. Keynote speaker LaDainian Tomlinson, a University High School graduate and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, will talk about his path to success.

