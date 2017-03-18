Waco-area news briefs: March 18, 2017
The Heart of Texas Airshow will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Texas State Technical College Airport, 3801 Campus Drive. Gates will open at 9 a.m., and the airshow will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. each day.
