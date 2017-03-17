Waco-area news briefs: March 17, 2017

The Salvation Army of Waco will have its Annual Meeting and Prayer Luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will recognize the Salvation Army's 2016 accomplishments, community volunteers and Sheriff Parnell McNamara for his efforts in combating human trafficking. Prosper Waco's Community Engagement Council will present a "What's Up Waco" community forum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave. McLennan Community College's Highlander Ranch will host a Gaited Horse Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

