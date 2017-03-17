Waco-area news briefs: March 17, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: March 17, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Salvation Army of Waco will have its Annual Meeting and Prayer Luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will recognize the Salvation Army's 2016 accomplishments, community volunteers and Sheriff Parnell McNamara for his efforts in combating human trafficking. Prosper Waco's Community Engagement Council will present a "What's Up Waco" community forum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave. McLennan Community College's Highlander Ranch will host a Gaited Horse Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Baybeh 8,185
Dorothy Maria Springer 21 hr CanYouSpellStupid 5
Waco Boys Wed Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC