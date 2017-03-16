Waco-area news briefs: March 16, 2017
Amir Hussain, author of "Muslims and the Making of America" and a theological studies professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, will speak at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in McClinton Auditorium, Room 240, at Baylor's Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, 1621 S. Third St. Lifelong Learning will have a coffee and a speaker event at 10 a.m. Friday in the Johnson Student Center at the Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave. Included will be a presentation about the history and work of the Methodist Children's Home in Waco and beyond. Scott James, a Baylor University assistant geosciences professor, will present "Algae: A Promising Future" at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
