Waco-area news briefs: March 16, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: March 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Amir Hussain, author of "Muslims and the Making of America" and a theological studies professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, will speak at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in McClinton Auditorium, Room 240, at Baylor's Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, 1621 S. Third St. Lifelong Learning will have a coffee and a speaker event at 10 a.m. Friday in the Johnson Student Center at the Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave. Included will be a presentation about the history and work of the Methodist Children's Home in Waco and beyond. Scott James, a Baylor University assistant geosciences professor, will present "Algae: A Promising Future" at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 6 hr I lived to tell t... 8,176
Waco Boys 18 hr Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Tue Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 8 Canyadigit4realST... 4
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC