Waco-area news briefs: March 15, 2017

Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a "Chisholm Trail: Tales and Trails on the Brazos" event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the museum's Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village. The family event will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail and will an include interactive trick roper performance, live music and many more activities and demonstrations representing life on the trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.