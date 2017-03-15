Waco-area news briefs: March 15, 2017
Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a "Chisholm Trail: Tales and Trails on the Brazos" event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the museum's Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village. The family event will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail and will an include interactive trick roper performance, live music and many more activities and demonstrations representing life on the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|23 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,162
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Mar 9
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Mar 9
|Any hope
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 8
|Canyadigit4realST...
|4
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Mar 7
|southern
|12
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC