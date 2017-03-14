Waco-area news briefs: March 14, 2017
Paul Stob, associate professor of communication studies at Vanderbilt University, will present "Black Hands Push Back: Reclaiming the Rhetoric of Booker T. Washington" at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 101 of Baylor University's Castellaw Communications Center. The city of Woodway will continue its Lunch With the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way in Woodway.
