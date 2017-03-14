Waco-area news briefs: March 14, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: March 14, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Paul Stob, associate professor of communication studies at Vanderbilt University, will present "Black Hands Push Back: Reclaiming the Rhetoric of Booker T. Washington" at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 101 of Baylor University's Castellaw Communications Center. The city of Woodway will continue its Lunch With the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way in Woodway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 45 min Steven Spencer 8,157
Teeth Sat Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 8 Canyadigit4realST... 4
doug mathis (Nov '14) Mar 7 southern 12
News TCEQ issues city of Bellmead notice of violatio... Mar 7 Stazog 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC