Waco-area news briefs: March 13, 2017
The Greater Waco Chamber and Greater Waco Aviation Alliance are sponsoring the ninth annual Freedom Ball to honor military personnel, past and present, and Gold Star families from 6:30 to 11 p.m. March 25 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Proceeds from Freedom Ball are used to provide scholarships to high school and college students pursuing careers in aviation- and engineering-related fields and to market the aviation assets of Greater Waco. Randall Umstead, associate professor of voice at Baylor University, will present a free recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Baylor's Roxy Grove Hall.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|58 min
|Appalled
|8,149
|Teeth
|Sat
|Chrissy
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Mar 9
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Mar 9
|Any hope
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 8
|Canyadigit4realST...
|4
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Mar 7
|southern
|12
|TCEQ issues city of Bellmead notice of violatio...
|Mar 7
|Stazog
|1
