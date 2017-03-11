Waco-area news briefs: March 11, 2017

Art Center Waco will have its annual Table Toppers fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. March 30 in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. The event will feature artistic tablescapes created by local businesses and nonprofit organizations on display, celebrity waiters serving champagne and mimosas, and silent and audible auctions.

