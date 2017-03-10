Waco-area news briefs: March 10, 2017

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will host its Spring Break Round Up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The meeting will include legislative updates, and two presentations, "An Ode to Alice Paul: Our Tenacious Leader" and "The Stonewall Riots," made by two Waco Independent School District students.

