Waco-area news briefs: March 10, 2017
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will host its Spring Break Round Up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The meeting will include legislative updates, and two presentations, "An Ode to Alice Paul: Our Tenacious Leader" and "The Stonewall Riots," made by two Waco Independent School District students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|28 min
|I lived to tell t...
|8,132
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Thu
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Thu
|Any hope
|1
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Tue
|southern
|12
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|Monitte
|43
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Feb 28
|Unknown
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC