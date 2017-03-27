'Waco': Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Paul Sparks & Shea Whigham Join Cast
Andrea Riseborough , Rory Culkin , Paul Sparks and Shea Whigham has been cast opposite Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch in Waco , a six-part event series produced by Weinstein TV, set to air on Paramount Network in 2018. Production begins next month in Santa Fe, NM.
