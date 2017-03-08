'Waco' about 1993 standoff to begin filming near Santa Fe
A miniseries about the 1993 standoff between a religious group and federal authorities in Waco, Texas, is set to begin filming in Santa Fe County. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that assistant production coordinator Dustin Dellavecchia says the six-episode series "Waco" is in preproduction at Santa Fe Studios.
