United Way of Waco-McLennan County names new executive director
The United Way of Waco-McLennan County has a new executive director, and she plans to build on the legacy her long-serving predecessor has left, she said. Barbara Mosacchio starts her new position Wednesday and brings more than 20 years of experience in philanthropic service with her.
