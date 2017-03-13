United Way of Waco-McLennan County na...

United Way of Waco-McLennan County names new executive director

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County has a new executive director, and she plans to build on the legacy her long-serving predecessor has left, she said. Barbara Mosacchio starts her new position Wednesday and brings more than 20 years of experience in philanthropic service with her.

