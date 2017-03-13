Undercover drug operation nets 2 arrests
An undercover drug buy led to the arrest of a man and woman suspected of selling methamphetamine in McLennan County, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. Misha Kelly Sommerfeld, 22, of Waco; and Camden Christopher Ferguson, 19, of West, were arrested after police used social media to set up an undercover drug buy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
