Two men who died in club shooting identified
The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed at a club early Saturday morning. The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Dexter Prather from Waco and 27-year-old Damion Hopkins from Colorado Spring, CO.
