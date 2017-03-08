Trial date set for first Twin Peaks s...

Trial date set for first Twin Peaks shootout case

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A week after postponing the first trial of a biker indicted in the May 2015 Twin Peaks shootout, a judge has set another trial date. Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court set May 22 for Christopher Jacob Carrizal's trial to start on a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge.

Waco, TX

