Trial date set for first Twin Peaks shootout case
A week after postponing the first trial of a biker indicted in the May 2015 Twin Peaks shootout, a judge has set another trial date. Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court set May 22 for Christopher Jacob Carrizal's trial to start on a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge.
