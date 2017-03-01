Tony-winning "Rent" star to lead Waco acting workshop

The Waco Civic Theatre ends its season in May with the Broadway musical "Rent," but there's equally notable news this month for fans of the celebrated 1990s musical: Actor Wilson Heredia, who won a Tony Award for his performance as Angel in the original, will hold a master class in acting at 2 p.m. March 17 at McLennan Community College's Music and Theatre Arts theater. For those who'd like to attend the workshop,WCT executive director Eric Shephard tells me there are a handful of openings - 15 as of early Friday afternoon - for $50, available here .

