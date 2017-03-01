Tony-winning "Rent" star to lead Waco...

Tony-winning "Rent" star to lead Waco acting workshop

Waco Tribune-Herald

The Waco Civic Theatre ends its season in May with the Broadway musical "Rent," but there's equally notable news this month for fans of the celebrated 1990s musical: Actor Wilson Heredia, who won a Tony Award for his performance as Angel in the original, will hold a master class in acting at 2 p.m. March 17 at McLennan Community College's Music and Theatre Arts theater. For those who'd like to attend the workshop,WCT executive director Eric Shephard tells me there are a handful of openings - 15 as of early Friday afternoon - for $50, available here .

