TIF mon...

The downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board approved more than $4 million in development assistance Monday for a big hotel project, a bank and a startup East Waco brewery. The lion's share -- more than $3.5 million -- will go to West Village at Interstate 35 and Cleveland Ave., where Shane and Cody Turner plan to create a 9-acre complex of stores, restaurants and two hotels valued at $36.6 million.
