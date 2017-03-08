Teacher arrested, accused of sending student illicit text messages

A teacher was arrested Tuesday after a Waco detective uncovered an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a student on the campus of Methodist Children's Home in mid-February , an arrest affidavit states. Carmen Rojas, 42, of Waco, was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of displaying harmful material to a minor at the facility that provides services to youths through residential care, foster care and other services on Feb. 15. According to the arrest affidavit, the detective spoke and showed photo copies of text messages and images from Rojas' phone to program director Jeff Creel, who identified Rojas as the teacher.

