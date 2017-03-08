Teacher arrested, accused of sending ...

Teacher arrested, accused of sending student illicit text messages

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A teacher was arrested Tuesday after a Waco detective uncovered an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a student on the campus of Methodist Children's Home in mid-February , an arrest affidavit states. Carmen Rojas, 42, of Waco, was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of displaying harmful material to a minor at the facility that provides services to youths through residential care, foster care and other services on Feb. 15. According to the arrest affidavit, the detective spoke and showed photo copies of text messages and images from Rojas' phone to program director Jeff Creel, who identified Rojas as the teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 8 hr baybeh 8,409
doug mathis (Nov '14) Tue southern 12
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... Tue PrimePhartss 1
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Mar 3 Monitte 43
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Feb 28 Unknown 3
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Feb 22 SamTex 145
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC