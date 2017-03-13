Study projects Waco's economic output will double by 2040
City and county leaders saw a sunny picture of the local economy's future in a study by The Perryman Group, a Waco-based research and analysis firm. Waco's economic output will likely double by 2040, largely thanks to the city's long-term infrastructure commitments, according to the study.
