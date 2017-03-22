Sonya Cote Is Opening a New Restauran...

Sonya Cote Is Opening a New Restaurant Outside of Waco

Chef Sonya Cote, chef/owner of Eden East on Springdale Farm and neighborhood bistro-deli-drinkery Hillside Farmacy, is teaming up with Curtis and Kaye Robinson Callaway to open forthcoming restaurant Sinclair in Clifton, Texas. Cote will act as the executive chef and oversee menu creation.

