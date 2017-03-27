School leaders offer some STAAR testi...

School leaders offer some STAAR testing tips

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

School leaders offer some STAAR testing tips - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Fourth graders at Mountain View Elementary School in Waco got a special delivery from their Kindergarten classmates. The kindergartners will not be participating in the STAAR tests, so they made cards and dropped off some candy to give the older students some support before the big day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 12 hr Appalled 8,230
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Mar 25 Belma 44
nsu or Baylor Mar 25 Kyra 1
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC