Robinson police search for aggravated assault suspect

Robinson police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a family member's head during a roadside argument that led to an overnight manhunt into early Tuesday morning, Robinson Police Chief Rusty Smith said. Police received a 9-1-1 call from a man driving north on Interstate 35 near the 329 mile marker shortly before midnight.

