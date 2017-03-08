Rideshare service Lyft comes to Waco and Killeen
Lyft said to celebrate, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere. The Lyft rideshare service is the only platform to allow tips.
