Rick Perry hints election at college was rigged
JULY 02: Former Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry addresses the National Press Club Luncheon July 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. Perry began his speech about how African-Americans should support him and the GOP by recounting the racially-motivated 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington in Waco, Texas, and how far Texas and the nation had come since that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nsu or Baylor
|1 hr
|Kyra
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,226
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC