Retired Waco police chief honored by Scouts
Retired Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman was recognized by the Longhorn Council of the Boy Scouts of America with the Silver Eagle Award for Community Service, presented at a Feb. 9 luncheon. In addition to his long career of service with the Waco Police Department, Stroman served in numerous capacities as an adult Scout leader, including organizing the Waco Police Explorer Post and serving as assistant scoutmaster for Troop 497.
