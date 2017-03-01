Rep. Gutierrez: Texas Rangers investi...

Rep. Gutierrez: Texas Rangers investigating Baylor sexual assault scandal

6 hrs ago

The Texas Rangers have launched an investigation into Baylor University's sexual assault scandal, State Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, confirmed to the Tribune-Herald. On Monday, Gutierrez and three other lawmakers criticized Baylor administrators, regents and police officers for their roles in the scandal that has lasted for more than a year and a half.

