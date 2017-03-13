"Rent" star to hold Waco acting class Friday
New York actor Wilson Jermaine Heredia, who won a 1996 Tony Award for his performance as Angel Dumott Schunard in the Broadway musical "Rent," plans to stick to the basics in the acting master class he'll lead Friday afternoon at McLennan Community College. " for a new generation of actors is the same as for the old generation," said the seasoned actor in a phone interview Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,182
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|10 hr
|CanYouSpellStupid
|5
|Waco Boys
|Wed
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Mar 9
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Mar 9
|Any hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC