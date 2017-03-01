Police say man with drugs injured officer after foot chase
A Waco man was arrested after he ran from police and fought with an officer late Wednesday night, leaving them both with injuries, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|36 min
|Monitte
|43
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Baybeh
|8,366
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Feb 28
|Unknown
|3
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Feb 27
|Get Real
|2
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan '17
|whitneypersson4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC