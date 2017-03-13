Police: Man and woman arrested after admitting to prostitution deal
A Fort Worth woman and a Waco man were arrested Saturday after the woman called police, claiming the man stole her money after a prostitution arrangement, Bellmead police Sgt. Kory Martin said.
